US TV network suspends Whoopi Goldberg over controversial Holocaust remarks

Renowned American actress Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks by ABC News as the host of the programme “The View” as a result of her words that the Holocaust concerned “two groups of white people” and was “not about race”.

The incident took place on Monday during a discussion about the withdrawal of a graphic novel describing the experience of the Holocaust from the curriculum of a certain school in Tennessee. The school council was accused of anti-Semitism.

Ms Goldberg then said the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to others” rather than about a race.

She apologised for her words just a few hours after the show. Her remarks were condemned by many prominent Jewish activists in the US, and her dismissal was demanded on social media.

More controversies



However, in a late-night interview with Stephen Colbert, Ms Goldberg sparked more controversy, saying that the Nazis “had issues with ethnicity not with race, because most of the Nazis were White people and most of the people they were attacking were White people, so to me, how can you say it’s about race if you are fighting each other.” According to many, this was proof that she was not truly regretful for what she had said earlier on that day.

According to the Associated Press, the storm around Ms Goldberg’s remarks has highlighted the complexity of some race-related issues, including the widespread but widely contested thesis that only people with a skin tone other than white may be victims of racism.

Yad Vashem’s response



“I saw the clarification of Miss Goldberg. It is important, it is educational, but it is not enough. She should come to Yad Vashem. I invite her, other influencers, to educate themselves thoroughly about the Holocaust. They will not leave the same person,” said the Yad Vashem institute chairman Dani Dayan, commenting on the matter.

“Nazi Germany’s Hitler persecuted and annihilated the Jews because they saw us as inferior, dangerous race. Whether we are a race or not, that’s irrelevant. They saw us as a race. That was racist persecution,” he added.