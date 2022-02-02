Poland welcomes EC’s decision on nuclear and gas energy – official

Andrzej Sadoś, Poland's permanent representative to the EU, said: "The draft act takes into account a number of proposals made by Poland and other member states concerning gas and nuclear energy. It is favorable to us."

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

The European Commission on Wednesday adopted a so-called taxonomy act which covers certain nuclear and gas activities and is beneficial to Poland, a Polish official has told PAP.

The EU taxonomy is a classification system which establishes a list of environmentally sustainable economic activities.

“We hope that the act will now find a majority in the European Parliament,” he added.

The criteria for the specific gas and nuclear activities are in line with EU climate and environmental objectives and will help accelerating the shift from solid or liquid fossil fuels, including coal, towards a climate-neutral future.

Moreover, including gas and nuclear energy activities means that it will be possible to obtain funding for them from the EU and other financial markets.