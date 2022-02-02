Determination of West reduces risk of Russia-Ukraine war, Kaczynski says

Commenting on the Ukrainian defence minister's recent claim that an armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia would affect Poland considerably more than other countries, Kaczynski said Poland would probably be the destination for refugees.

The more determination the West shows in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the smaller are the chances of a war, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told PAP in an interview on Wednesday.

Kaczynski said the situation surrounding Ukraine was a very difficult test for the West and remarked that if the West proves to be a weaker side in the conflict, Russia will see this as a green light for further expansionism.

“The West, including Poland, is standing before a very crucial test. Its failure to pass it will open the path to further Russian expansionism. The more determined the West is in its approach, the smaller the chances are of a war,” Kaczynski said.

He added that sanctions, not only economic but also personal ones, should be imposed on Russia, the country’s president and oligarchs. “They feel anxious about the possibility of sanctions being imposed on Putin (Russia’s President Vladimir – PAP),” Kaczynski said.