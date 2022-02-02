NATO and US will not deny Ukraine membership to the Alliance: report

In a letter to Moscow NATO authorities assured that they would not deny Ukraine the opportunity to join the North Atlantic Alliance, the Spanish daily “El Pais” reported on Wednesday.

The daily had access to the full version of the documents sent by NATO and the US to the Kremlin. Washington, according to the contents of the letter, shares the opinion of the Alliance leadership.

The Madrid newspaper claims that both the US and NATO have proposed disarmament agreements to Russian President Vladimir Putin, under certain conditions.



NATO & US respond

The letters from Washington and the North Atlantic Alliance are a response to the Kremlin’s demands regarding the Ukrainian crisis. The letters aim to de-escalate tensions to allow dialogue, whilst not closing the door on Ukraine, “El Pais” stressed.

According to the newspaper, the US and NATO would only agree to signing an agreement with Russia on security in Europe under the aforementioned conditions. “El Pais” claims that the proposal letters were sent to Moscow last Wednesday.

“Given the significant unilateral and unjustified diversion of troops into the areas neighbouring Ukraine and Belarus, we call on Russia to immediately deescalate [the current] situation in an appropriate, lasting and confirmable manner,” the letter sent by NATO to Moscow, reportedly said.

In turn, the document sent to Russia by the US authorities states that “there can only be progress if Russia’s intimidation of Ukraine is reduced”.

Open-door policy

The newspaper recalls that the NATO and US positions are a response to the demands of the Russian authorities, which are demanding the signing of a treaty on security in Europe in connection with the possible expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance to the east.

According to the daily, Washington and NATO have indicated in their letters that they do not intend to close the door on Ukraine in its aspirations to join the North Atlantic Alliance, moreover, they will not deny a same right to Georgia.

The letter, prepared by NATO authorities, stressed that the open-door policy would continue as each country, it pointed out, has the right to conclude agreements concerning its security “free from pressure”.