International Space Station to be maintained until 2030: NASA

Following a recent declaration by American authorities that they would like to maintain the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has adjusted its plans for the Station. The agency emphasised that due to the development of American private space companies, the station’s usefulness will gradually decrease.

On December 31, 2021, NASA announced that it had received a declaration from the US presidential administration to extend the period of operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030. Accordingly, the agency has developed a new version of the Space Station Operation Plan that defines its goals for the next decade which will see it increasingly switching to commercial services.

“The ISS is now entering its third and most productive decade of utilisation, including research advancement, commercial value, and global partnership,” Robyn Gatens, the head of the ISS, wrote in a report.

“The third decade is one in which NASA aims to verify exploration and human research technologies to support deep space exploration, continue to return medical and environmental benefits to humanity… and lay the groundwork for a commercial future in LEO [Low Earth Orbit],” he pointed out.

The International Space Station, Photo: NASA/Crew-2

Private space companies will replace the ISS

NASA assumes that by 2030 it will be possible to develop American private space companies to such an extent that they will be able to carry out tasks in LEO that have just been performed so far at the ISS station.

NASA has drawn up five main goals for the station for the upcoming years: enabling deep space exploration, conducting research for the benefit of mankind, supporting the American space sector, conducting international cooperation and inspiring humanity.

In January 2031, the ISS is to be deorbited. Its orbit will be gradually lowered from an altitude of about 400 km and eventually the station will drop into the Pacific Ocean.

