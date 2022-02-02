Rock Rachon: ‘Defend Europe’ summit, EU migration policy

On Saturday, leaders of the European conservative political parties met in Madrid, Spain, to continue talks that were initiated in Warsaw in December 2021. The summit, themed “Defend Europe”, was hosted by the Spanish party Vox (the third largest political party in Spain), led by Santiago Abascal, who was Rock Rachon’s guest.

Leaders of parties from Poland and Hungary in Central Europe as well as those from Romania and Bulgaria in the Balkans participated in the event. Representatives from Austria, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Estonia and Lithuania were also present.

The conference concluded with a joint statement focused on the external threats to Europe, which, as its participants unanimously stressed, are generated by Russia’s aggressive approach.

The growing fear among the European bureaucrats caused by the conservative parties becoming increasingly popular in many EU countries and posing threat to the Union elites’ plan to transform it into a federal super-state, was also raised during the conference.

“We have to fight against the Brussels elite who are marching us towards a federalised Europe,” Santiago Abscal told Rock Rachon.

“They are attacking the identity of sovereign states to impose an ideology based on progressivism and leftism,” he stressed, pointing out that the Member States voluntarily delegated some of their sovereignty to the EU, not all of it.

“Contrary to what people might believe, we [European conservatives] are not Euro-sceptics. We believe in a voluntary EU,” Mr Abascal explained.

The issue of the EU migration policy and importance of well guarded and safe borders were also a matter of discussion in this episode of Rock Rachon.

“Sadly, massive immigration has started to be co-opted not only by socialist parties, but also by the European People’s Party (EPP). They have started working together, passing laws that bolster this massive immigration,” the politician stressed.

“We have seen the left ally itself with powerful allies to bring people to Europe and lower wages, creating disloyal competition,” Mr Abascal pointed out.

He stressed that the ongoing debate regarding the EU’s migration policy is between “patriots and globalists.”

The programme’s second guest was Matthew Tyrmand who is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist, writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.