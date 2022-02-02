Poland reports 56,051 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 318 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 56,051 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 318 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 39,114 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 16,529 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 16,357 recorded the day prior, including 1,045 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,717 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 617,908 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,065,159 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 51,768,860 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,770,732 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,130,708 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.