Poland, allies ready to confront Russia over Ukraine, security chief says

"The Russians must know that we are prepared to stand up to them if an attack on Ukraine is launched," Soloch told Polish Radio One.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland and its allies are prepared to “stand up” to Russia should it attack Ukraine, Poland’s national security chief told Polish Radio on Wednesday.

Pawel Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau (BBN), when asked about military support plans for the eastern flank of Nato, said talks on the stationing of additional US forces in the region were underway but declined to disclose any details of the talks.

He added that the U.S. side have declared to deploy 8,500 troops in Eastern Europe, of whom nearly 2,000 would be stationed in Poland.

Soloch also said that several response scenarios were being considered in case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

“The Russians must know that we are prepared to stand up to them if an attack on Ukraine is launched,” Soloch told Polish Radio One.

According to Soloch, an important segment of the response plan foresees the construction of rapid-deployment mechanisms to enable easy movements of large numbers of troops in the region.

Soloch said in reality, Russia wanted to achieve its goals regarding Ukraine through pure intimidation and without any actual military action but warned that, in the present situation, a Russian attack on the country was highly probable.