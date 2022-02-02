COVID-19: 56,051 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 56,051 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 4,981,321 including 810,409 still active. The number of active cases increased from 776,804 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 318 new fatalities – 94 from COVID-19 alone and 224 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 105,753.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 617,908 people are quarantined and 4,065,159 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 810,409 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Wednesday a total of 51,768,860 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,770,732 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,045 out of 2,717 available.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 382,493,753 coronavirus cases, 5,707,524 deaths and 303,264,130 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 76,516,202, India has the second most with 41,630,885 cases and Brazil third with 25,625,133.