Crumbling old windmill becomes online hit after being transformed into gorgeous family home

Located in Lubartów in eastern Poland and completed in 2021, the building was designed to fit into the surrounding rural landscape, combining the traditional form of a windmill with a functional and modern 79 square metre living space set vertically across three above-ground floors, an additional mezzanine and underground section.

Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

The stunning transformation of a disused windmill into a residential home has become an online sensation with the unique design being featured in a host of leading architecture magazines.

Located in Lubartów in eastern Poland and completed in 2021, the building was designed to fit into the surrounding rural landscape, combining the traditional form of a windmill with a functional and modern 79 square metre living space set vertically across three above-ground floors, an additional mezzanine and underground section.

Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

Described by leading archdaily as “a bold and innovative design idea” and whitemad hailing it as an “amazing metamorphosis”, the windmill’s transformation was based on a design by Tomasz Padło and Michał Kucharski from Katowice-based O4 architects.Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

Large glass windows feature on three sides of the ground floor, an underground section and the mezzanine, allowing the interior to open up to the surrounding nature and landscape, whilst high vertical windows have been used in the upper parts of the building.

Described by leading archdaily as “a bold and innovative design idea”, the windmill’s transformation was based on a design by Tomasz Padło and Michał Kucharski from Katowice-based O4 architects.

Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

The facade of the building has been designed to be an interplay between historical and modern elements, such as the original old wooden construction boards which were cleaned and restored to be used again in the exterior and have been combined with new wooden boards which have been partly charred.Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

Winning first place in the Polish heat of the international “Contemporary House 2014- Village House” competition, it was noticed a few years later by an investor who owned a windmill.

Requiring a completely new structure due to the change in its function, the lower part of the building was reinforced with concrete floors, walls, and a ceiling, while four pillars set on the ground floor have been installed to support the upper levels of the building.

Old elements have also been incorporated, with old beams from the mill used in the outer walls, creating a half-timbered wall in the interior of the building.

Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

Requiring a completely new structure due to the change in its function, the lower part of the building was reinforced with concrete floors, walls, and a ceiling, while four pillars set on the ground floor have been installed to support the upper levels of the building.Rafał Chojnacki/O4 architekci

The facade of the building has also been designed to be an interplay between historical and modern elements, such as the original old wooden construction boards which were cleaned and restored to be used again in the exterior and have been combined with new wooden boards which have been partly charred.

The building’s extensive use of glass has been used to create a more modern feel.

Since its completion the architectural design has been featured in a number of leading national and international design and architecture magazines including archdaily.com, theplan.it and whitemad.pl which has hailed it as an “amazing metamorphosis”.