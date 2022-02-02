Poland is doing everything to help us: Ukrainian FM

“Ukraine has many friends, but Poland is certainly one of the best. Andrzej Duda [Polish President] fully understands our president,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, told the Polish “Rzeczpospolita” daily. He added that Poland is doing everything it can to support his country.

No Russian zone of influence in Ukraine: Polish President

see more

The minister emphasised that at the last meeting between the presidents of the two countries, they “reached an agreement in many areas and all that we are witnessing today is the implementation of these arrangements.”

“We are pleased with the practical support we receive from Poland in all areas, militarily, politically and economically,” he stressed.

He said that “it is too early to disclose all the arrangements, especially the military ones,” adding that “there is no doubt that Poland is doing everything it can to support Ukraine in the present circumstances.”

FM @DmytroKuleba for @NPR: ❝We are fighting this war. This is our land. These are our people. We don't expect foreign boots on the ground. But we do need partners to help us fight this war❞. pic.twitter.com/hyswJMAsuk

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 1, 2022

Referring to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the talks on this matter, he said that if Russia acted in good faith, the current crisis could be solved diplomatically.

Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Andrzej Duda (R), Photo: Wikimedia commons/president.gov.ua

Ukraine to increase its army by 100,000 over three years: country’s President

“Ukraine will increase the size of its armed forces by 100,000 people over three years,” the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told its…

see more

“It is not up to us to make concessions”

“However, in the present circumstances, it is not up to Ukraine to make concessions,” Mr Kuleba stressed.

“It is not us who are gathering military forces along our neighbour’s borders. It is not us who are occupying the territory of a neighbouring country. It is not us who are carrying out cyberattacks. It is Russia that must act constructively. I want to emphasise that Ukraine has ruled out any possibility of concessions that would be imposed on us from outside,” the minister stressed.

Russia mobilises over 127,000 troops

In January, the UKrainian Ministry of National Defence reported on the mobilisation of over 127,000 Russian land, air, and navy troops near the country’s border. It stated that ballistic missiles, radio and satellite equipment used for intelligence activities, and ammunition supplies were amassed at border training grounds, whilst field hospitals were also established there.

According to the Ukrainian army, the military equipment Russia has positioned by the border have the capability of destroying the state’s “key strategic objects,” and the “Iskander” ballistic missiles placed near the Ukrainian border could reach Kyiv.