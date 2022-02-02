Polish President to meet Chinese leader in Beijing

During his visit to Beijing to mark the opening of the Winter Olympics, President Andrzej Duda will hold talks with the leader of China Xi Jingping, the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach. One of the aims of the talks is to persuade them to play an active role in bringing about Russian-Ukrainian talks, according to unofficial sources from the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

In the second half of the week, President Duda will travel to Beijing, where he is due to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics on February 4. According to unofficial information from the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the visit will also be an opportunity to hold talks on the situation around Ukraine.







A meeting of the Polish president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planned for the weekend.

Need for a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian dispute

“One of the goals of the president’s visit to China is to look for someone who could play a potential negotiating role between Russia and Ukraine,” a PAP source stated. He noted that Xi Jinping, António Guterres and Thomas Bach will be encouraged “to play a peaceful role in this situation”.







“We believe that the West cannot give in to Putin’s demands, while we understand that things have gone far and Putin has to somehow come out of this maintaining face. Nobody is going to humiliate him. What is needed is a partner from outside NATO, from outside the Western world, who will take on this role,” the PAP source emphasised.

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China will commence on February 4. Photo: PAP/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

He went on to say that “the idea is to bring about Russian-Ukrainian talks without condemning Russia”. He also stressed that “China is a trading power, it is not interested in destabilising Eastern Europe, as this would harm its economic interests”.







Late last year, Russia formulated a series of demands to the US and NATO, calling them proposals on security guarantees. Russia’s primary demand was legal guarantees that Ukraine not be included in any NATO expansion.







The Alliance countries have already ruled out meeting this demand. If the demands are not met, Moscow announced that appropriate steps, including military action, will be taken. However, it did not specify what these might be.

Ukraine and Western countries believe that Russia’s concentration of troops near the Ukrainian border is intended to put pressure on Kiev and those that support it. Military experts and Western governments have stated that Russian aggression poses a genuine threat.

Weimar Triangle meeting

After the visit to Beijing, President Andrzej Duda will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in the coming days, a Polish diplomatic source told PAP.







According to the source, a date for a Weimar Triangle meeting has yet to be decided. “Friday was proposed, whilst Poland has suggested the beginning of next week, as soon as President Duda returns from Beijing after meetings with Xi Jinping and the UN Secretary General,” the source conveyed.