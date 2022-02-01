World News 01.02: West in talks with Ukraine, US to bolster ties with Qatar

Ongoing talks on the form of support in case of a Russian invasion between Ukraine and the West, Belarusian opposition leader nominated for Nobel Peace Prize and the US seeking gas cooperation with Qatar were among the topics touched on in the latest episode of World News.

Support for Ukraine



Western countries are not planning to give up their support for Ukraine. Poland, for instance, has pledged substantial support for Ukraine which is threatened by Kremlin aggression. British and Dutch prime ministers also visited Ukraine on Tuesday.

Talks with Russia



As the diplomatic talks continue between Ukraine and the Western powers, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán visited Moscow to increase Russian gas supply to his country. He has stressed that Hungary treats his visit partly as a peacekeeping mission.

Meanwhile,

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will visit Moscow in two weeks

, primarily as the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The meeting will follow a series of talks in the United States, which are to start tomorrow.

Tsikhanouskaya nominated for Nobel Peace Prize



Although somewhat overshadowed by the current developments in Ukraine, the world is not forgetting about the repression taking place in Belarus and those who chose to oppose it. Belarusian opposition leader,

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has just been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Among the nominated are also a British nature broadcaster David Attenborough and the World Health Organisation.

New gas powerhouse



Qatar has emerged as the next big player in the world’s political scene. The United States has named this Arabian Peninsula country as their biggest ally, outside of NATO. The move is supposed to clear the way for greater security cooperation and investment at a time when president Joe Biden is seeking help to boost natural gas supplies in Europe.

British PM under heavy fire



The British prime minister Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure and criticism domestically, as a new report concerning numerous lockdown breaches committed at 10 Downing Street was published. Up to 60 percent of British citizens believe Mr Johnson should resign from his post.

The guest of World News was Łukasz Jasina, the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry.







