Highlander parades take place in Tatra Mountains

For shepherds, winter is about relaxation, yet they still spend their time very actively. The shepherds made their way down to Biały Dunajec for the Gazdowska and Kumoterki Parades in large numbers.

A “gazda” is a highlander who owns a farmstead. His wife is called a “gaździna”. It is their special day in Biały Dunajec, southern Poland, — the Gazdowska Parade where they boast their sleighs, traditions and customs. Those who crave tradition came to take part in the event. As many as 40 horse teams showed up.

“Kumoterki provides the horse the opportunity to move so it does not become lazy because in winter, there is always a little less movement,” explained Julian Kowalczyk, the head of the Podhale Highlanders Association.

Traditional sleigh race

Kumoterki is a race in a small sleigh, and inside of the sleigh: kumoter and kumoszka.

Marcin Zubek recounted: “Grandparents and great-grandparents used to take children to their baptism during Carnival period, they rode such kumoter sledges with kumoszka and since the snow was terrific, they did not hold back!”

There are also ski-ring and ski-skiring competitions to entertain the attendees. The former is when the horse pulls the skier, the latter is a horse and rider pulling the skier. The sight of the sports brings to mind the line from the famous song Jingle Bell Rock, “to go gliding’ in a one-horse sleigh”.