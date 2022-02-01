Strengthening NATO eastern flank essential to deter Russia: Polish diplomat

The US has made it clear that strengthening NATO’s eastern flank is necessary to deter Russia and the only way to prevent them from acting unreasonably, said Polish ambassador to the US Marek Magierowski, adding that this will be one of the main topics touched on by Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Washington.

The diplomat also announced that the resumption of the strategic dialogue with the US may have long-term effects. In this context, he mentioned, among others, the issue of liquefied LNG gas supplies and energy security for both Poland and the region, as well as the rest of Europe.

During the press briefing, Mr Magierowski presented the details of Zbigniew Rau’s visit to the US, which starts on Wednesday. The ambassador stressed that Mr Rau would visit Washington, acting as both OSCE chairman and Foreign Minister.

US consultations with NATO allies



Ambassador Magierowski admitted that it is no secret that the US administration has concerns as to how the European allies will react should a Russian invasion occur.

“However, I am convinced that we can count on help and loyalty from those countries that, at first glance, are not so firm in their reactions to the Russian policy,” he added.

According to the ambassador, the US is interested in the Polish view on the current situation in the region and that Poland is being consulted about the possible economic consequences of sanctions.

The diplomat stressed that Poland was very concerned about the movements of Russian troops, especially considering the gathering of Russian forces in Belarus. He added that the signals and demands from the Kremlin, which suggest that “the Russians do not really want to talk”, are also worrying.

Details of Zbigniew Rau’s visit to Washington



Minister Rau will arrive in Washington on Wednesday and during his four-day stay in the US will meet the Secretary of State Antony Blinken and take part in bilateral strategic dialogue with Republican and Democrat congressmen.

As the OSCE chairman, he will participate in the hearing before the Helsinki Commission at Congress and meet its Senator Ben Cardin. He will also visit the Washington Holocaust museum and meet Michael Pompeo, former US chief of diplomacy and former head of the CIA under Donald Trump’s administration.

The dominant topic will be the threat related to the concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine and the security of the region, including the possible strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank.