Poland and Lithuania discuss reinforcing military cooperation

The bolstering of Polish-Lithuanian military cooperation and the possibility of continuously boosting the support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian threat were the key topics tackled by Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister Marcin Ociepa and his Lithuanian counterpart Margiris Abukevicius.

“Russia and Belarus’ aggressive action has shown that the security situation can change rapidly and certainly not to our advantage,” Deputy Minister Abukevicius said in the wake of the meeting in Vilnius. “This is why our cooperation with Poland in the field of security and defence is closer and more intense than ever before.”

According to a press release, the officials discussed the areas of security and defence where states saw the potential for ever-closer cooperation, especially concerning air forces and navies, cybersecurity and military mobility.

“Lithuania also proposed to intensify the interaction between the Lithuanian and Polish land forces, which is why joint Lithuanian-Polish military exercises were discussed,” the press release read.

Deputy Defence Minister Ociepa told journalists that Lithuania had initiated the organisation of the meeting

“There is no doubt that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were the easternmost NATO and EU outposts. Poland is the only territorial connector for those countries,” Mr Ociepa remarked, stressing that Poland was “particularly interested in securing those countries.”

Today, ����Viceminister @AbukeviciusM met w/ ����Viceminister @MarcinOciepa to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation & assistance to ����Ukraine. In order to respond to the current security threats, ����&���� work together closer than ever. This relationship will only grow stronger. pic.twitter.com/PnBL9oOt1D

— Lithuanian MOD (@Lithuanian_MoD) February 1, 2022

NATO obliged to defend its members

The Polish official recalled that NATO was obliged to protect the Baltic States as they were members of the Alliance. This is why “it is of the utmost importance that we have this worked out politically and militarily,” he said, adding that “Poland had a special role to play here.”

“We sincerely believe that should we maintain unity as the world of the West, we are much stronger than Russia and as a result, its aggression would not come to anything,” Mr Ociepa said.

The Polish official also said that Poland’s Deputy FM Marcin Przydacz would discuss security matters and the situation in the region on Wednesday in Vilnius.