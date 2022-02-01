Johnson-Zelensky meeting: UK would sanction Russia if it attacks Ukraine

British PM Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday to ensure that any Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory will be met with UK sanctions targeting “strategic commercial interests of Russia”.

British sanctions will be automatically imposed on Russian commercial interests and

individuals the moment any incursion into Ukraine takes place, PM Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“It is vital that in Moscow, they understand that there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these sanctions, so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukrainian territory then those sanctions will apply,” PM Johnson said during a press conference in Kyiv where he met with President Zelensky.

“We are bringing forward the new legislation [that] will enable us to pinpoint … strategic commercial interests of Russia in a very direct way, as well as individual Russian

commercial interests,” the British official said.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, PM Johnson said Ukraine would resist any invasion. Photo: EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Russian mothers “should reflect”

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, PM Johnson said Ukraine would resist any invasion. “I think that perhaps the single most useful thing we can all do is get over to the Russian public, to citizens in Russia, thinking about this possibility, the reality that the Ukrainian army will fight,” the UK PM said.

“There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. I think that parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that President Putin steps back from the path of conflict and that we engage in dialogue,” he went on to add.

The UK official said Russia’s Vladimir Putin was holding a gun to Ukraine’s head to force a change to the architecture of European security. He also stressed that he was not exaggerating Russia’s threat, calling them “a clear and present danger.”

Ready to engage in dialogue but keeping sanctions to hand

“We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign,” PM Johnson said, adding he would talk to Putin on Wednesday.

“It is about the whole European security architecture because, be in no doubt about what I think President Putin is trying to achieve here. I think that he is trying, by holding a gun as it were to the head of Ukraine, by intimidating Ukraine, to get us to change the way we look at [European security],” the UK PM said, calling on Russia to “step back” from any military action against Ukraine and pursue diplomacy.

“And I believe that is still possible. We are keen to engage in dialogue, of course, we are, but we have the sanctions ready, we’re providing military support and we will also intensify our economic co-operation,” the British official said.

Ukraine's military conflict with Russia equates to full-scale war in Europe

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that a military conflict with Russia would not just involve Ukraine but lead to a full-scale war in Europe.

President Zelensky said he had, together with PM Johnson, discussed steps to contain Russia, adding no one could predict what would happen next in Ukraine’s standoff with Moscow.

President Zelensky said Ukraine was taking a responsible approach to the Minsk ceasefire agreement on ending the war in eastern Ukraine but disagreed with Russia on the sequencing of how the deal would be implemented.