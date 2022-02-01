Warsaw honours memory of ‘Operation Kutschera’ participants

Warsaw paid tribute to the soldiers of the special Kedyw Unit of the Home Army Headquarters “Pegasus” (later “Umbrella”), who on February 1, 1944 carried out the execution of General Franz Kutschera – the SS and police commander of the Warsaw District.

Commemorations were organised by the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression (UdSKiOR) and the Social Committee for the Care of the Tombs of Fallen Soldiers of the “Zośka” Battalion, the depositary of the tradition and banner of the “Umbrella” battalion.

“The execution of the German torturer, Franz Kutschera was proof that the Polish Underground State exists. It was proof that Poles cherish freedom and independence above all, and they are ready to sacrifice their health and even their lives for this value,” said the head of UdSKiOR Jan Józef Kasprzyk.

Commemorations by memorial sites



The main part of the ceremony was preceded by a holy mass. Then, the participants moved to Aleje Ujazdowskie under the memorial stone dedicated to the participants of the “Kutschera” Operation.

Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Gliński laid flowers under the plaque commemorating the fallen.

The participants then headed to Aleje Ujazdowskie 21, where a plaque honouring the memory of the inhabitants of Warsaw shot on February 2, 1944 as part of a retaliatory execution for the death of Kutschera is located.

