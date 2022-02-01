COVID-19: Denmark lifts restrictions despite new cases soaring

All COVID-19 restrictions in Denmark have been lifted despite a record-high surge in infections deriving from the Omicron variant. Danes could have a drink in a pub without needing to show a COVID-19 pass after midnight on Monday.

COVID-19: Thousands protest against restrictions in Canada

see more

In Denmark, severe restrictions have been in force since mid-December due to the rapid increase in infections with the Omicron strain.

However, as of Tuesday, Danes no longer have to show COVID-19 vaccine certificates or a negative test in restaurants, as well as cultural and sports events. Assembly limits are no longer in force and it is now no longer obligatory to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

The first unrestricted event in Copenhagen is the Fashion Week starting on Tuesday.

Sanitary measures in stores, schools and hospitals



The largest grocery stores have announced that despite the lifting of the restrictions, plexiglass covers for cash registers and dispensers with disinfectant liquid will remain for some time. Masks among employees and customers will be voluntary.

Sanitary measures at schools and other institutions will be subject to local governments and individual communes. Many schools have experienced high levels of absenteeism by teachers and pupils infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19: Paxlovid reduces risk of hospitalisation, death by 89 pct: Pfizer Poland

“We are talking about the first registered oral antiviral agent – a protease inhibitor of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – that can be prescribed to adults…

see more

Hospitals and nursing homes remain the most vulnerable places, so authorities have recommended patients and visitors continue to wear masks. Elderly and the immunocompromised are still required to maintain a safe distance from others.

Denmark strives for herd immunity



From February 1, COVID-19 is no longer treated as a threat to Danish society.

The Danish Infectious Disease Control Agency has issued an assessment stating that the coronavirus epidemic could come to an end in Denmark in a few weeks. The prognosis is based on the assumption that the population will achieve herd immunity when the vast majority of people become infected with COVID-19 or get vaccinated.

From Tuesday, the Danish government is also loosening restrictions for travelers. Vaccinated people will no longer be required to pass a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country.

In Denmark, which has a population of around 5.8 million people, 29,084 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The record-high number of infections was observed on January 24, when 57,305 new cases were registered.