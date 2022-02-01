Poland’s public broadcaster signs agreement with Ukrainian counterpart

Poland’s public broadcaster TVP has signed a framework agreement to cooperate with the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) on Monday.

“The moment to conclude this agreement is not accidental,” said Jacek Kurski, the head of the Management Board of TVP. “Responding to the foreign pressure on Ukraine and the situation on our border with Belarus, our solidarity and mutual assistance are essential.”

“Today it is crucial to protect not only the borders but also the information space, where disinformation and fakes from the Russian aggressor’s side spread en masse. Therefore, this Memorandum between the Ukrainian and Polish broadcasters demonstrates our joint determination to oppose threats to both informational and national security,” said Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of UA: PBC.

Both broadcasters to make the best of TVP World

Under the new agreement, the broadcasters will focus on developing common initiatives. They will cooperate in the production of journalistic programmes, as well as jointly create English-language content on the new, international TVP World platform. Broadcasters from Poland and Ukraine have also declared their willingness to develop cooperation on initiatives such as the Heart of Europe TV festival launched in 2021, focused entirely on Central and Eastern Europe countries.

“Interaction between the public service broadcasters of the Eastern European region is an element of common security in our turbulent times. In fact, we are very similar in a cultural sense, we share common historical traumas and an understanding of the current moment and dangers. But still, we know each other poorly, often relying on negative stereotypes, so the role of the media in bringing us closer and getting to know each other is crucial,” Yaroslav Lodygin, a Member of the UA: PBC Managing Board noted.

“In many of its written parts, the agreement was already presently being enacted,” said Mateusz Matyszkowicz, member of the TVP Management Board. “The Heart of Europe festival gave us the opportunity to get to know each other better, also in terms of the television work of both broadcasters.”

“We are also counting on the development of cooperation between Ukrainian public television and TVP World. Our English-language programme is designed to inform the international public not only about what is happening in Poland but also in the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe. Following the agreement concluded today, we would like the voice from Ukraine to reach TVP World viewers more often. We believe that thanks to the cooperation with Ukrainian public television, whose journalists work all around the country, it will be possible to enrich the offer of our international programmes,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz added.

Poland’s TVP and Ukraine’s UA: PBC may collaborate on film co-productions in the future. Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Polish-Ukrainian documentaries ahead

Under the agreement, TVP and UA: PBC will also continue their work on potential film co-productions. “Polish Television is developing a regional production cooperation network. In 2021, we produced two historical documentary films, about the Constitution of May 3 and about Tadeusz Kościuszko, in cooperation with Lithuanian public television LRT. We believe that our friends from Ukraine are natural partners for future, similar projects,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz said.

The agreement also enables cooperation in other areas, including information exchange and technological cooperation. This is especially important today when our countries are under strong external pressure. We are ready to support our partners and help each other depending on the development of the situation.

Long time cooperation

Public broadcasters from Poland and Ukraine have been cooperating for years in organisations such as the European Broadcasting Union, raising issues common to broadcasters from the region. In recent months, a topic that was of particular importance was the growing persecution and repression of media and journalists in Belarus, including TV Belsat’s associates. TVP and UA: PBC jointly raised this issue in their dialogue with the EBU, and Belsat has been using the Kyiv studio provided by UA: PBC for the production of some of its programmes produced in Ukraine.

The broadcaster from Ukraine also cooperates with Telewizja Polska for regular live programs by the Center for Culture and History of TVP. In the latest January edition of the journalistic programme “What’s Next?”, experts from Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania discussed the collapse of the Soviet Union and its consequences over the past 30 years.