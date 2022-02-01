Poland sends humanitarian aid convoy to Ukraine

"(It contains) everything that is needed to ensure adequate living conditions for those who are forced to flee from the conflict," Dworczyk said.

Marcin Obara/PAP

A total of 38 lorries carrying Polish humanitarian aid for Ukraine will arrive in Kiev this week, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to run high.

Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it intends to invade its western neighbour. According to military experts, there is a real threat of Russian aggression.

Michał Dworczyk, head of the Polish PM’s Office, broke the news on Tuesday and said the first lorries had already arrived in Kiev.

“They are carrying aid for 10,000 refugees,” Dworczyk said. “We hope that there will be no such need, but if there is escalation resulting in internal refugees, then those lorries are carrying aid for them.”

The payload contains medical equipment, dressings, bandages, medicines, beds and bed sheets.

“(It contains) everything that is needed to ensure adequate living conditions for those who are forced to flee from the conflict,” Dworczyk said.

Dworczyk recalled that in 2014-15, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists tore away the eastern Donbas region from the country, some 160,000 Ukrainian citizens had to flee from the conflict areas.