Polish FM goes to US to discuss Euro-Atlantic security

"Minister Zbigniew Rau on Wednesday begins a visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," Łukasz Jasina, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told reporters on Tuesday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The resumption of Polish-US strategic dialogue is one of the main goals of a visit to Washington by the Polish foreign minister.

Referring to Polish-US strategic dialogue, Jasina said that “this is a format, which had been functioning for a long time, and which is now being resumed.”

“This is extremely important now, especially in the context of events, which are taking place not far from the Polish border,” he added.

Russia has already deployed around 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it intends to invade its western neighbour.

“We believe that the talks in Washington will focus on the current issues of Euro-Atlantic security,” Jasina said, adding that the crises caused by the aggressive politics carried out by Russia and Belarus would surely be most important.

Acting as the current head of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), whose presidency Poland took over in January, Minister Rau will also address the US Congress Helsinki Commission.