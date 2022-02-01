Euro area unemployment at 7 pct: Eurostat

The latest report by the European Statistical Office showed that the euro area’s unemployment reached 7 pct, whilst in the EU alone, 6.4 pct of citizens were jobless.

According to the report released on Tuesday, in December 2021, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.0 percent, down from 7.1 percent in November 2021 and from 8.2 percent in December 2020. The EU unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in December 2021, down from 6.5 percent in November 2021 and from 7.5 percent in December 2020.

“Eurostat estimates that 13.612 mln men and women in the EU, of whom 11.481 mln [are] in the euro area, were unemployed in December 2021. Compared with November 2021, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 210 000 in the EU and by 185 000 in the euro area. Compared with December 2020, unemployment decreased by 2.196 mln in the EU and by 1.828 mln in the euro area,” the report reads.

In terms of age, 2.748 mln persons under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU in December 2021. The number roughly equates to the number of Lithuania’s citizens (2.787 mln).

More specified data about unemployment in European Union

Of those 2.748 mln, 2.222 mln were in the euro area. In December, the youth unemployment rate was 14.9 percent in both the EU and the euro area, down from 15.3 percent in the EU and from 15.4 percent in the euro area the previous month. Compared with November 2021, youth unemployment decreased by 81,000 in the EU and by 78,000 in the euro area. Compared with December 2020, youth unemployment decreased by 385,000 in the EU and by 323,000 in the euro area.

Under the criterion of sex, unemployment dropped for both men and women. In the EU, in the case of the latter, it fell from 6.8 percent in November 2021 to 6.6 percent in December 2021. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for men was 6.1 percent in December 2021, down from 6.2 percent in November 2021. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women decreased from 7.5 percent in November 2021 to 7.3 percent in December 2021, while the unemployment rate for men decreased from 6.8 percent to 6.7 percent.

Unemployment in Poland

Seasonally-adjusted unemployment fell from 3.0 percent in November 2021 to 2.9 percent in December 2021 in Poland. The number of jobless people decreased from 515,000 to 504,000 in December 2021. As for the youth (under 25 year olds), the unemployment rate marked an uptick from 11.7 percent to 11.9 percent (from 125,000 to 127,000).