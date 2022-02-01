Polish PM calls on Germany not to certificate NS2 pipeline

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish Prime Minister has appealed to the German government not to start operations of the Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany gas pipeline, saying it poses serious security risks to the whole of Europe.

“Nord Stream 2 is a powerful threat to peace throughout Europe, we jointly appeal to the Germans not to launch this gas pipeline, because by launching it, Russia’s opportunities for blackmail and warfare are increased,” Mateusz Morawiecki said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Nord Stream 2 is a Russian-German natural gas pipeline which bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe.

Morawiecki, asked about Germany’s stance towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that it is not possible to declare solidarity with Ukraine with one hand and certify Nord Stream 2 with the other.

“Through launching this pipeline, Berlin is loading (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin’s pistol, which he can then use to blackmail the whole of Europe,” Morawiecki said.

“Once again, I appeal to our German partners to open their eyes to see the huge risks that loom on the horizon and to do everything they can to protect… this part of Europe, and also… to increase their own security, because Russia’s neo-imperial appetites can be really hard to satisfy,” Morawiecki added.

He also argued that the EU’s climate policy tends more towards dependence on Russia over the next five to ten years, “which in international politics is an eternity and a lot can happen.”