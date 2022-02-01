Polish FM to visit Moscow primarily as OSCE head: MFA spokesman

Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will visit Moscow primarily as the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He will not be actively pursuing a breakthrough in Polish-Russian relations, according to the spokesman for Poland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Łukasz Jasina on Tuesday.

He added that Mr Rau, who will most likely travel to the Russian capital on February 15, was invited to Moscow by the Kremlin’s head of diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Jasina stressed that the visit would take place “if the political and epidemic situation allows it”.

“The purpose of the visit is the bilateral meeting, other details are being discussed,” he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the minister was also due to visit Ukraine including its capital Kyiv and the Donbas region next week.

Referring to Zbigniew Rau’s visit to the US, which begins on Wednesday, the spokesman announced that energy security will be discussed, including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, “as well as further participation and cooperation between the United States and countries of the Three Seas Initiative.”

When asked whether the potential for increasing the US military presence on NATO’s eastern flank would be brought up, Mr Jasina replied that “this is a matter raised during all Polish diplomatic meetings” and will also be taken up during talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, if time permits.

According to Mr Jasina, one of the topics would be the construction of a nuclear power plant in Poland. He pointed out that Piotr Naimski, the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure, is also due to travel to the US.

Poland took over the rotating chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) at the beginning of the year.