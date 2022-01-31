World News 31.01: Ukraine, Far East unrest, COVID-19 update

Unrest in Ukraine, life after protests in Kazakhstan, update on the COVID-19 situation worldwide and repressions towards foreign journalists in China were among the topics covered in the latest World News episode.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymir Zelensky, has called for the diffusion of the situation surrounding Ukraine and urged for all sides not to panic. As the world looks to Ukraine’s borders with concern over the possibility of an armed conflict, Russia has already been carrying out an extensive hybrid attack against Ukraine.

State television to cooperate with Ukrainian counterpart



Coming amidst the threat of Russian invasion, Polish Public Television broadcaster has signed an agreement with its Ukrainian counterparts. Its aim is to create joint programs, which would enable both broadcasters to share resources and infrastructure. Member of the Board of the Polish Television, Mateusz Matyszkowicz gave a statement about this project.

Anti-war protests in… Russia



Amid the looming Russian invasion of Ukraine, some Russians decided to take a stance against the military ambitions of their government. A petition against the war has already been signed by some prominent members of Russian society.

Kazakhstan after protests



Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has rejected calls for an international probe into protests earlier this month that left more than 220 people dead and prompted the country to call in troops from a Russian-led military organisation. This was a response to the resolution passed on by the European Parliament, which demanded “a proper international investigation into the crimes committed against the people of Kazakhstan” during the suppression of the countrywide protests against the fuel prices’ rise.

North Korea tests missiles



North Korea has conducted the biggest missile test since 2017, sending a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into space which followed a series of tests this month, including firing hypersonic missiles. Both South Korea and Japan have expressed concern over the situation, which is seen as taking the nuclear-armed country a step closer to resuming long-range testing.

China’s oppressive stance towards foreign journalists



Foreign journalists working in China are facing increasing hostility and harassment. The government in Beijing is determined to use many different tactics of silencing those reporters, who choose to cover topics that are inconvenient to the Communist Party of China.

COVID-19 report



As world leaders are bowing to public demand and gradually lifting certain restrictions, the COVID-19 pandemic does not slow down. The newest Omicron strain, even though less severe, is more contagious than the previous variants.

Conservative politicians meet in Madrid



Leaders of conservative political parties from 9 European countries met in Madrid to continue talks that were initiated in Warsaw in December 2021. The summit, themed “Defend Europe”, was hosted by the Spanish Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal.