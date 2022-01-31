Polish ambassador says Russia threatens peace not only in Europe

Krzysztof Szczerski said during a debate on Monday that the deployment of Russian troops at the border with Ukraine was a serious threat to peace, which was reaching beyond our region and continent.

The Polish ambassador to the UN has told a UN Security Council meeting that Poland cannot be silent about Moscow’s actions regarding Ukraine.

Krzysztof Szczerski said during a debate on Monday that the deployment of Russian troops at the border with Ukraine was a serious threat to peace, which was reaching beyond our region and continent.

Referring to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine, Szczerski said “we can’t keep quiet, because what is happening in our neighborhood constitutes an outright violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.”

Russia has already deployed around 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, prompting fears that it intends to invade its western neighbour.

According to Szczerski, it was not only the subordination of Ukraine and the formation of “a buffer zone” in Central and Eastern Europe which were at stake in the current crisis, but it was also the foundation of the security architecture of the entire continent.

The ambassador said that this could have global consequences and further deteriorate international security as other revisionist superpowers could follow in those footsteps.

“Poland deeply believes in the power of preventive diplomacy. Holding the OSCE presidency, we stand open to facilitate talks on the European security within the organization. OSCE can provide the right venue to discuss matters of concern because it’s the broadest of regional formats,” Szczerski concluded.