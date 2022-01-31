Poland sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukraine is set to receive over 120 tonnes in humanitarian assistance from Poland, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

A convoy of 29 trucks set out on Monday morning to deliver the medical supplies, camp beds, blankets and bed linen which are being provided by the Polish government at the request of Ukraine.

The trucks, escorted from the border checkpoint at Dorohusk-Yahodyn by rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, are on their way to Kyiv, reported the service on the Telegram channel.

Ukraine will also receive two million masks to protect against the coronavirus.

In a statement to the emergency service, Poland expressed hope that the assistance would help Ukranian citizens in the current crisis situation and in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

The aid is expected to reach Kyiv on February 1.