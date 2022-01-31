Ukraine to lift restrictions on railway transit of goods

Polish and Ukrainian delegations reached an agreement on the fastest possible lifting of restrictions on the transit of goods by rail through the territory of Ukraine to Poland.

From November 30, 2021, an indefinite ban imposed by the Ukrainian Railways (UZ) of accepting for transport all shipments sent from 15 selected countries (including China, Russia, Kazakhstan) to Poland with transit through the territory of Ukraine has been in force.

The talks in Kyiv were attended by: the head of the presidential International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, the Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Arrangements of Polish-Ukrainian talks in Kyiv



According to the joint statement, the parties also reached an agreement on a significant increase in the number of permits for international road transport, taking into account the needs of Polish and Ukrainian road carriers. The matter will be elaborated in the Joint Committee on International Road Transport.

In addition, a joint roadmap was announced to bolster the capacity of Polish-Ukrainian road border crossings. The action plan should be agreed with the participation of representatives of customs, border and other services of Poland and Ukraine no later than the end of February.

The statement also includes regulations concerning the investment of Polish companies PGNIG and PKN Orlen in the Ukrainian petrochemical sector. The parties agreed to support their cooperation with NAK Naftogaz Ukraine in this area. For its part, Poland’s mining company KGHM has expressed its readiness to start talks on the joint exploitation of non-ferrous metals.

Seeking agreement



The talks of the delegation in Kiev were a continuation of those started two weeks ago in Wisła by presidents Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is due to visit Kyiv.