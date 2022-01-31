Poland suggests changes to EC asylum rules proposal

"The suspension of asylum procedures can make the aggressor stop his actions while the extension of asylum procedures can heavily burden asylum systems in EU member countries and lead to their collapse," Andrzej Sadoś said.

Stephanie Lecocq/PAP/EPA

Poland has proposed amendments to the European Commission’s set of temporary asylum and return measures concerning the situation at the EU border with Belarus.

“Poland appreciates the effort of the European Commission and the French EU Presidency in their task designed to work out measures aimed at preventing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s hybrid attacks on Poland, Lithuania and Latvia,” Andrzej Sadoś, Poland’s permanent representative to the EU, said during a meeting of ambassadors of EU member countries in Brussels on Tuesday.

At the same time, Sadoś stated that the EC proposal did not envisage the possibility of the suspension of EU asylum rules when the national and public security were threatened.

“Poland is aware of the fact that this would be a far-reaching change but this solution is extremely important in a situation of a hybrid attack in the form of the instrumentalisation of desperate people by a hostile regime,” Sadoś said.

On December 1, the EC put forward a set of temporary asylum and return measures to assist Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in addressing the emergency situation at the EU’s external border with Belarus.

The measures are planned to be in force for six months. They are to be applied to non-EU citizens who illegally entered the Union from Belarus or who apply for asylum at a border crossing.

The EC announced at that time that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia would be allowed to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, instead of the current three to ten days.

Sadoś described the EC proposal as “counterproductive,” and said that Poland expected that, during a hybrid attack, asylum application procedures would be suspended instead of being prolonged.

“The suspension of asylum procedures can make the aggressor stop his actions while the extension of asylum procedures can heavily burden asylum systems in EU member countries and lead to their collapse,” Sadoś concluded.

Since last summer, thousands of migrants, most from the Middle East, have attempted to cross the Polish frontier from Belarus and enter the European Union. Migrants have also attempted to cross from Belarus into Lithuania and the Baltic countries.

Poland has blamed the crisis on the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, which it says is bringing the migrants to Belarus and encouraging them to cross the border in order to destabilise the EU in retaliation for Brussels’ earlier sanctions on Belarus.