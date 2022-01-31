Russia threaten int’l order by amassing troops near Ukraine: US diplomat

The concentration of Russian troops at the borders with Ukraine is the largest such mobilisation in decades and they threaten the entire international order, said US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield during the debate at the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, the US has information indicating that Russia has over 100,000 soldiers at the borders with Ukraine and intends to deploy around 30,000 soldiers in Belarus.

She added that this was accompanied by aggressive demands from Russia, the spread of disinformation and propaganda depicting Ukraine and the West as the aggressor.

“If Russia invades Ukraine again, none of us will be able to say that we did not foresee it. And the consequences will be terrifying,” said Thomas-Greenfield

She went on to say that if Russia did not use a diplomatic solution to the dispute, “the world will know why and who is responsible for it.”

Not just a military routine



British Deputy Ambassador to the UN James Kariuki pointed out that Russia’s actions around Ukraine are not just a routine deployment of troops, and shared the view of Ms Thomas-Greenfield about the range of this operation.

These movements, he assessed, are destabilising at best and will end in a new invasion at worst.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that over 100,000 Russian troops stationed around Ukraine are accompanied by tanks, artillery, missiles and short-range ballistic missiles, as well as the deployment of naval and air troops.

Mr Kariuki called on Russia to make a clear declaration that it would not use force against Ukraine.