GDP growth to be at around 4.4 pct this year, minister says

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s GDP growth in 2022 should be near the level of 4.4 percent, the development and technology minister wrote on Monday in a commentary to the latest economic data .

Piotr Nowak, citing a report by the Central Statistical Office (GUS), wrote that the Polish economy has more than made up for losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, with this year’s GDP growth expected at around 4.4 percent, against 5.7-percent rise year on year in 2021 and a 2.5-percent drop in 2020.

He added that this exemplified the shock-resistance of the national economy.

Nowak wrote that the GDP growth was the highest in 14 years and attributed this to the sound condition of Poland’s economy. He also noted that manufacturing had been one of the driving forces behind the high growth pace and predicted a marked rise in investment this year.

Nowak also mentioned Poland’s low unemployment, noting that in November Poland was among three EU countries with the lowest unemployment rate (3 percent against a 6.5-percent EU average).