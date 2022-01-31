Kind-hearted cop splashes out on warm clothes for homeless – using his own money

Sergeant Kamil Bartosiński who has been working in the police for seven years calls the people he helps his ‘wards’ and he has befriended many of them, helping whenever they need it.

srodmiescie.policja.waw.pl

A kindhearted policeman has won the hearts of locals after he was found buying warm clothes for the homeless with his own money.

Calling the people he helps his ‘wards’ Warsaw sergeant Kamil Bartosiński has now befriended many of them.

He said: “I want to promote socially empathetic attitudes. I would like my assistance to be as broad and positive as possible.

Police spokesman Robert Szumiata said: “Kamil went to the shopping centre and bought them winter sweatshirts, underwear, hats and gloves from his own funds.”srodmiescie.policja.waw.pl

“For several days, various ideas of helping people in the crisis of homelessness on a larger scale have appeared in my head

“Privately, I have been helping for many years. I believe that there is nothing to talk about, everyone who can afford it should help.”

In addition to buying warm clothing, the seven year police veteran also provides support through charities such as Caritas, noble parcels, and the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.

In addition to buying warm clothing, the seven year police veteran also provides support through charities such as Caritas, noble parcels, and the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.srodmiescie.policja.waw.pl

Police spokesman Robert Szumiata said: “Winter is the most difficult period to survive for people without a roof over their heads.

“So Kamil went to the shopping centre and bought them winter sweatshirts, underwear, hats and gloves from his own funds.

“As he said himself, he knows it’s a drop in the ocean, but it is still always something, something that makes them smile and makes them feel they haven’t been left to fend for themselves. ”