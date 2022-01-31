Tensions run highest in Europe since WWII, Polish FM says

The political situation in Europe is its most tense since the end of World War II owing to Russia’s aggressive stance towards Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister said in Tallinn on Monday.

Zbigniew Rau went to the Estonian capital on Monday to discuss the rising animosity between the Kremlin and the West. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 of troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances the bloc will not accept any new eastern members.

“We’re currently experiencing the most tense political situation in Europe since the end of World War II,” Rau said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets.

The Polish minister said Nato was the main guarantor of European security.

“Nato is the basic pillar of transatlantic security, so we must remain united in the bloc” Rau said. “Unity and solidarity are extremely important when faced with a threat from the East, from behind the eastern border of the whole transatlantic community.”

Rau also warned that Russia could concentrate more of its forces in Belarus, a traditional ally of Moscow.

“We’re witnessing a growing number of Russian troops in Belarus and (preparations for – PAP) Belarusian-Russian manoeuvres planned for February, despite not having been adequately notified,” Rau said.

“Trends have become evident that Russian military forces will be amassed (in Belarus) in the future,” the Polish minister went on to say.

Rau also said Poland was ready to accept refugees from Ukraine in the event of an armed conflict between Moscow and Kiev.

“Over a million Ukrainians are now living and working in Poland,” Rau said. “Decades ago, we hosted refugees from Chechnya, so if the worst possible scenario unfolds, Poland will be ready to accept such a challenge.”

The two officials discussed regional security, energy issues and Polish-Estonian cooperation within Nato, the EU and the regional Three Seas Initiative.