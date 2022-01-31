Football: Czesław Michniewicz appointed new Polish national team coach

Czesław Michniewicz became the new coach of the Polish national football team. The 51-year-old manager replaced the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who terminated his contract with the Polish Football Association (PZPN) at the end of 2021, after just 11 months in office.

Michniewicz will manage Poland in the play-offs for promotion to this year’s World Cup in Qatar. In the semi-finals, they will face Russia on March 24 in Moscow. His contract expires by the end of 2022, but it may be extended, depending on the merit.

The winner of this match will take on the better side from the clash between Sweden and the Czech Republic five days later.

Mission: Moscow



“In my opinion, he is one of the best coaches in Poland. He won me with one thing, namely by presenting a comprehensive plan for the first play-off match, explaining everything. He is a very ambitious, hard-working coach. (…) Our goal is, as we know, the play-offs. Together, we want to go to the World Cup in Qatar,” said the PZPN head Cezary Kulesza at a press conference.

“I would like to thank you for your trust and for entrusting me with the most important function in Polish football. I am glad that my dreams have come true. I am very touched, but also very positive about my duties,” said Poland’s new manager.

Michniewicz in the past



Czesław Michniewicz recently worked at Legia Warsaw, with which he won the Polish championship and was promoted to the group stage of the Europa League.

In the past, he coached Lech Poznań, winning the Polish Cup and the Super Cup, Zagłębie Lubin (the championship and the Super Cup), Widzew Łódź, Jagiellonia Białystok, Polonia Warsaw and Pogoń Szczecin.

In 2017-2020 he was the manager of the Polish youth team that played at the European Under-21 Championship in 2019, recording remarkable results against higher-ranked Belgium and Italy.