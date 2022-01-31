Poland to send ‘defensive ammunition’ to Ukraine

Poland will offer Ukraine defensive ammunition after consultations with President Andrzej Duda, the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) has said.

A relevant agreement with the Ukrainian side is being finalised by the Polish defence minister, Pawel Soloch told a Monday briefing.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has recently held talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions over a Russian military build-up on the country’s border.

Soloch said on Monday that Duda had also held a series of meetings with government officials and heads of special services, as well as talks with the prime minister on helping Ukraine amid concerns of a possible Russian invasion.

“The president, after consultations with President Zelensky and the government, supported the idea of providing military support to Ukraine,” Soloch said.

He added that a decision had been made to send ammunition to Ukraine, “which is to be used for defence, not for attack.”

Soloch said Poland was prepared “at any time” to give Ukraine “several tens of thousands of pieces of defensive ammunition,” adding that the matter now rested with Ukraine and that Kyiv had received the offer and Warsaw was awaiting a response.

He said Duda and Zelensky had discussed “every type” of aid for Ukraine, including political support. “What interests Ukraine most is a uniform position of Western countries, Nato countries, of course later translating into the material dimension, even in the form of military aid,” Soloch said.