Poland’s GDP to grow by 4.3 percent in 2022 – analysts

The Polish economy will cool down this year with GDP growth expected at 4.3 percent, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) has estimated.

On Monday, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said that Poland’s GDP increased in 2021 by 5.7 percent year on year, driven by domestic demand, investment and private consumption.

“GDP growth above 5 percent should be continued in the first quarter of 2022 thanks to strong performance by Polish industry,” Jakub Rybacki from the economic think-tank said.

He noted, however, that consumption growth is slowing and sharp increases in the prices of construction materials hamper investment. Therefore, PIE economists expect lower overall GDP growth in 2022.

“Weaker growth of expenditures in the country will be compensated by high foreign demand. That’s why GDP growth in Q2 should stand close to 4 percent and reach 4.3 percent for 2022 as a whole,” Rybacki projected.