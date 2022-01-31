North Korea tests biggest missile since 2017

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it had once threatened to target the US territory of Guam with “enveloping fire,” sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing.

The launch of the intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was first reported by South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday. It was the seventh test conducted by North Korea this month and the first time a nuclear-capable missile of that size has been launched since 2017.

The US expresses concern

The US is concerned North Korea’s escalating missile tests could be precursors to the resumption of nuclear weapons tests and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and vowed an unspecified response “designed to show our commitment to our allies,” a senior US official told reporters in Washington.

“It is not just what they did yesterday, it is the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month,” the official said, while urging Pyongyang to join direct talks with no preconditions.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that Washington’s overtures are undermined by its support for sanctions, joint military drills and arms buildups in South Korea and the region.