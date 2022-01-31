Polish population falls by around 184,000 in 2021 – stats office

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s population declined by about 184,000 year on year in 2021, the country’s statistical office reported on Monday.

According to preliminary data, at the end of 2021, the population of Poland stood at 38,081,000, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said.

GUS reported that, in addition to general trends observed in recent years such as a reduced birth rate, a high increase in the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic was a significant factor influencing the decline.

According to GUS data for 2021, about 331,000 live births were registered or around 24,000 fewer than a year earlier.

The estimates also show that in 2021 the number of births was about 188,000 lower than the number of deaths.

“The natural increase rate per 1,000 of population amounted to -4.9 (as compared to -3.2 in 2020 and -0.9 in 2019),” GUS wrote.

GUS also said the actual death rate in 2021 stood at -0.48 percent, which means that for every 10,000 residents about 50 died (against a death rate of -0.31 percent in 2020 and -0.07 percent in 2019).