Poland reports 33,480 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 33 deaths

Poland recorded 33,480 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 48,251 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,447 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 15,029 recorded the day prior, including 1,073 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,718 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 666,689 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,013,430 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 51,564,403 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,727,625 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,992,517 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.