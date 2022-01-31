Poland to provide Ukraine with defensive ammunition: Polish official

“A decision was made to hand over defensive ammunition to the Ukrainian side. This decision is being finalised by the Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak,” Paweł Soloch, head of the National Security Bureau, announced on Monday.

NATO does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Sec Gen

see more

Mr Soloch recalled that the Polish President Andrzej Duda had talked with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky recently and had previously held talks with the US President Joe Biden and leaders of the most influential European NATO countries.

He added that the issue of providing help to

Ukraine was discussed in all of the discussions.

“We are talking about political support and also about material aid, both humanitarian and militarily,” he said, announcing that “a decision was made to hand over defensive ammunition to the Ukrainian side, which is for defence, not attack.”

Czech Republic donates 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds

Earlier this month, the Czech government agreed to donate 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds to Kyiv.

“We have a wide scale of options from political and diplomatic support to concrete actions such as the donation of ammunition which I see as an important gesture of solidarity,” the country’s Defence Minister Jana Černochová stressed.