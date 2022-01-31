Poland’s GDP rises 5.7 pct in 2021 – stats office

Poland’s GDP increased in 2021 by 5.7 percent year on year, after a 2.5-percent decrease in 2020, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

The data published by GUS also shows that domestic demand grew by 8.2 percent y/y, investments increased by 8 percent y/y, and private consumption rose by 6.2 percent y/y.

The head of the statistical office, Dominik Rozkrut, noted that domestic demand was a key driver of Poland’s economy last year. “Its impact on GDP amounted to 7.6 percentage points, which is more than in the pre-pandemic years,” Rozkrut said on Monday.

At the same, time economists who commented on the GDP results underlined that the data published by GUS point to a strong year-end in the Polish economy. “In Q4 2021, GDP growth could have exceeded 7 percent, but Poland faces an economic slowdown to around 4-percent GDP growth in 2022,” bank analysts warned.