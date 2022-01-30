Strong winds kill one, injure five in Poland

The northern seaside regions and the north-western parts of the country suffered the most difficult weather conditions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 120-130 km/h.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

One person was killed and five were injured after strong winds hit Poland on Sunday, the fire service has reported.

By 4 p.m., the fire service had received nearly 13,500 reports about damage caused by strong winds across Poland, State Fire Service spokesman Karol Kierzkowski said.

The winds killed one person and injured five, including a fireman, he added.

Local reports show the winds caused damage to buildings and vehicles all over Poland.

The Polish National Hydrological and Meteorological Service have issued a level 2 strong winds warning for most parts of the country.

