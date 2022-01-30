Ireland seek justice for families of Bloody Sunday victims

Ireland on Sunday called for the UK to ensure justice for the families of 14 peaceful protesters killed by its soldiers on “Bloody Sunday” in 1972 as thousands marked the 50th anniversary of one of the defining days of the Northern Ireland conflict.

Justice for victims and their relatives



The British government in 2010 apologised for the “unjustified and unjustifiable” killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters by British soldiers in Londonderry on January 30, 1972 – and of a 14th who died later of his wounds.

However, none of those responsible for the shootings has been convicted and last July British prosecutors announced that the only British soldier charged with murder would not face trial – a decision that is being challenged by relatives.

“There should be a route to justice,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE after laying a wreath and meeting with relatives of the victims.

“As somebody said, our children were buried 50 years ago but we still haven’t laid them to rest … because we don’t have justice,” he added.

Mr Coveney reiterated the Irish government’s opposition to a proposal by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s government to halt all prosecutions of soldiers and militants in a bid to draw a line under the conflict – a move that angered relatives and has been rejected by all the main local political parties.

Relatives holding white roses and photographs of those killed led thousands of people in the retracing route of the 1972 march.

The Troubles



No member of the British government attended the events, but Mr Johnson, in a Twitter post on Saturday, described Bloody Sunday as “one of the darkest days of the Troubles” (the 30-year conflict between the Irish loyalists and nationalists) and said the UK must learn from the past.

1972 saw a major escalation of the conflict between Irish nationalist militants seeking unification with the Republic of Ireland, the British Army and loyalists determined to keep the region British.

More than 3,000 people were killed before the 1998 peace process largely ended the violence.