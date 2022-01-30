NATO does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Sec Gen

NATO does not plan to send their military units to non-Alliance Ukraine if that country is invaded by Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday on the BBC.

He stated that instead, the alliance focuses its activity on providing other sorts of assistance to the war-endangered state.

“There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner like Ukraine. There is no doubt about it,” he added.

London’s involvement



On Sunday, on the same station, UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said it was “highly unlikely” that British soldiers would be sent to Ukraine for combat purposes.

She pointed out, however, that all possible support should be provided to the armed forces of Ukraine. Ms Truss also did not rule out the possibility of granting support for a possible partisan resistance of the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

The minister stressed that London has already been providing Kyiv with intelligence support and weapons.

In the near future, the UK will introduce a new law, expanding the scope of sanctions that can be applied against Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine. Liz Truss stated that seizing real estates of Russian oligarchs in London was possible.