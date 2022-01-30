Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity plays for 30th time in Poland

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, WOSP had already collected over PLN 50 million (EUR 10.92 million).

Rafał Guz/PAP

The 30th edition of the Grand Finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOSP) is being held on Sunday to collect funds for the purchase of ophthalmology equipment to benefit children.

The Grand Finale fundraiser is a one-day public charitable collection which over the three decades of its existence has raised more than PLN 1.5 billion (EUR 327 million) for various medical objectives.

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, WOSP had already collected over PLN 50 million (EUR 10.92 million).

This year, the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is running under the motto “See the Light!” and collecting money to ensure the best standards of diagnostics and treatment of eye diseases and disorders in children.

Jerzy Owsiak, the founder and head of WOSP, pointed out that it was important for people to give of themselves to help other people so that they can be proud of Poland, “the kind (of Poland – PAP) that we build when we give during the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.”

More than 1,600 coordinating committees are involved in the campaign this year, including 90 which are working abroad in countries such as Japan, Australia, Turkey and even in the Arctic Circle.

Apart from the one-day fundraising drive, the related initiatives can span a couple of weeks, and the fundraising events and various online fundraising challenges and undertakings started as early as the beginning of December.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to street collections, this year’s Grand Finale is also using safer, online methods for collecting money and fundraising to help ensure the safety of its volunteers and participants.

WOSP’s first collection for medical equipment took place in 1993.