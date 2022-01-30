Poland ran one million Covid-19 tests over past week – health min

Poland has been struggling to contain the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, now dominated by the highly-infectious Omicron mutation.

Poland carried out more than a million Covid-19 tests over the past seven days, with the average daily figure at above 150,000, the health minister has said.

Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “The last seven days saw over a million tests. The daily average exceeded 150,000 last week, and the share of positive results was over 35 percent.”

Poland has been struggling to contain the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, now dominated by the highly-infectious Omicron mutation. The country reported 48,251 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Sunday.