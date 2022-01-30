World News 29.01: Tensions around Ukraine, Olympic countdown

Tensions around Ukraine continue as world leaders debate how to sort the matter out with Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, European conservative leaders met in Spain, North America observed a rapid spike of the COVID-19 infections, while fans of sport are counting days before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. For more information about these and other topics, turn on the latest episode of World News.

Need for unity over Ukraine



Despite a recent calming message from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, diplomatic efforts are underway across Europe to deter Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine. Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki is the latest among European leaders to visit Kyiv as the quest for building political unity among European allies in the face of the Russian threat goes on.

Standing up to Putin



The US administration is closely monitoring the situation around Ukraine. Top US general Mark Milley warned of the immense civilian casualties a Russian onslaught could cause, while the country’s President Joe Biden has vowed to boost NATO’s eastern flank with additional troop presence. As Russia seems poised to launch an attack, NATO allies continue to push for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Bohdan Butkevych, a Ukrainian blogger, was the guest of World News and shared his opinion about the future of his country, the level of international involvement and preparations for a possible conflict.

Conservative leaders meet in Spain



In Spain, a special meeting of Europe’s conservative leaders is taking place. Led by the country’s right-wing VOX party, the congress is intended to address the perceived identity crisis faced by the European Union. However, other issues, including the attitude towards an increasingly aggressive Russia, threaten to drive a wedge between the attending leaders.

COVID-19 not slowing down



Across the world, the COVID-19 continues to take its toll. North America has seen an overwhelming increase in infections, with Canada experiencing a growing number of protests against mandatory vaccines and safety rules. Meanwhile, in some parts of South America, pandemic-related restrictions are now making a major impact on logistics.

Olympic countdown



Only a week remains before the 2022 Winter Olympics kicks off in Beijing. This time however, the usual thrills associated with the OlympicGames appear overshadowed by concerns over the environmental impact of the event as well as over China’s deteriorating human rights record, including, in particular, with respect to the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.