Kraków on TripAdvisor’s go-to list

Kraków is appreciated for its historical sites, including the Wawel Castle, the Market Square, St. Mary's Basilica and the former Jewish quarter of Kazimierz (pictured).

Jerzy Ochoński/PAP

The historic city of Kraków, a former capital of Poland, has been put on a list of 25 European destinations worth visiting in 2022 by the online tourist service TripAdvisor.

London topped TripAdvisor’s “Travellers’ Choice 2022 – Popular Destinations – Europe” ranking and was followed by the Greek island of Crete and Italy’s capital city of Rome. Kraków placed 24th in the classification.

Kraków Mayor Jacek Majchrowski wrote on social media: “We’re pleased to hear such news, the more so that we’re yet again on the TripAdvisor list.”

“The unique heritage of history and architecture, good cuisine and international festivals – that’s what Krakow is valued for,” Majchrowski added.

The ranking is based on a compilation of reviews and recommendations from travellers who assess hotels, restaurants, historical sites and other attractions in the places they visit.

Kraków is appreciated for its historical sites, including the Wawel Castle, the Market Square, St. Mary’s Basilica and the former Jewish quarter of Kazimierz.

TripAdvisor also mentioned Kraków’s cuisine as the city was named the European Capital of Gastronomic Culture in 2019.

The city also holds about 100 festivals and other international events every year.

In 2021, Kraków was visited by 11.3 million people, according to preliminary estimates.