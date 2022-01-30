Poland reports 48,251 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 23 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 48,251 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 51,695 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 15,029 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 14,804 recorded the day prior, including 1,056 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,720 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 763,604 people are under quarantine. So far, 3,972,969 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 51,540,979 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,722,687 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 9,977,185 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.